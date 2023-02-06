Allu Aravind Upset With Parasuram Over Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Release Announcement | Deets Inside

Tollywood producers Allu Aravind and Dil Raju have grabbed the headlines with their recent professional drama, where 'Shehzada' producer Allu Aravind conducted a press meeting today which was later canceled, as Allu Aravind called for a special meeting to speak with filmmaker Parasuram about announcing Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with Dil Raju.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Allu Aravind is keenly upset with Parasuram for announcing the next venture of 'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda under Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Productions.

Very happy to announce that we are collaborating with blockbuster combination of The #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda & @ParasuramPetla for our upcoming film. 💥💥💥



Stay tuned for more updates... pic.twitter.com/WQfyhPFXS5 — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) February 5, 2023

The report states that Parasuram took a huge sum from Allu Aravind who earlier directed the blockbuster film 'Geetha Govindam' featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna under Geetha Arts. However, producer Dil Raju offered Parasuram double the money, and he agreed to sign a film with him bringing Vijay Deverakonda on board.

Calling the whole matter highly unprofessional, Allu Aravind is also furious with Dil Raju for stealing his director from camp without informing him, as the duo did share a close bond. Thus, canceling the press meeting, the Producers Council urged him to sort the issue personally.

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda announced that he is joining hands with the 'Geetha Govindam' director Parasuram Petla, marking their second collaboration. The film was officially launched yesterday.

The makers also cleared the air stating that the upcoming project is not a sequel of 'Geetha Govindam' but is entirely a fresh script.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda's work front, the actor was last seen in Puri Jagannath's 'Liger' opposite Ananya Panday which was a failure at the box office. He will next be seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shiva Nirvana's 'Kushi.'