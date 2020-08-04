Following the shocking allegations, Ellen was reportedly considering to pull the plug of her show entirely, however, the latest developments suggest otherwise.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has become mired into an unprecedented set of controversies over Workplace deficiencies, with reports alleging her show's workplace atmosphere to be “dominated by fear”, “racist”, and “toxic” in particular.

Following the shocking allegations, Ellen was reportedly considering to pull the plug of her show entirely, however, the latest developments suggest otherwise. Ellen, a winner of 30 Emmy Awards in total, has now sent a memo to apologise from her staff, while promising the justice and fairness in the workplace environment of the show.

“I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience,” Ellen said in the letter, as quoted in Vanity Fair. “I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy. Love, Ellen,” she ends, implying that contrary to the earlier reports the show will go on.

An NBC news report suggested that the production house of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Warner Media, has launched an internal investigation into the show amid reports alleging a toxic work environment. Following this the apology memo from Ellen herself was sent across to all staff members of the show.

What are workplace toxicity allegations on Ellen DeGeneres show all about?

Kindness, and friendly celebrity interviews are the two pillars of Ellen's fame built upon the talk show being run in her name since 2003, which has had over 3000 episodes till date. But quite opposite to the nature of the show, the workplace toxicity allegations range from Racism, sexual harrassment, and huge mistreatment far away from Ellen's ‘be kind’ fame. None of the allegations are directed at Ellen herself, but when things were going downhill for the staffers, she reportedly kept looking the other way.

“That ‘be kind’ crap only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” a former employee at Ellen DeGeneres show was quoted as saying by BuzzFeed.

A senior writer for Ellen's show allegedly passed off racist comments on a black woman, while others made derogatory remarks about her box braids.

Another former employee alleged show's executive producer, Kevin Leman, of sexual harrassment, with frequent sexual comments allegedly leading up to groping.

According to a Fox News report, Ellen's former staffers reportedly called her ‘mean, fake, and cold’, as when all of this was happening, she kept looking the other way, despite attempts to keep her in loop as for the things happening on the show's set.

What the internal investigation by WarnerMedia has found?

The Los Angeles-based production house claimed that it has taken the series of events and allegations “very seriously”, and found some deficiencies during the course of its internal enquiry.

"Though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management," the company said in a statement.

“We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show,” it added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta