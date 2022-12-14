All You Need To Know From Karisma Kapoor, Sania Mirza’s Qatar Diaries

Bollywood is just as tickled by the ongoing FIFA World Cup as everyone else. A glance at the Instagram accounts of the most the famous B-town celebs will prove this.

Actress Karisma Kapoor is one of them who recently graced our social media with some beautiful snaps from Qatar. The photographs show her surrounded by fans while attending the semi-finals between Argentina and Croatia.

She also published several glimpses of performances both inside and outside the stadium on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Karisma looks stunning in a T-shirt, baggy trousers and a leather jacket. Taking to the comments section, Saba Ali Khan, who is Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law, wrote, "Amazing!"

Tennis star Sania Mirza was also seen at the game last evening. Anam Mirza, Sania's sister, posted several snippets from the exciting FIFA World Cup semi-final on her Instagram.

Coming back to Karisma, she was recently spotted taking a yacht ride in Mumbai. In the caption, she wrote, "Good Vibes and High Tides," and included the tune Maan Meri Jaan by King in the background.

Prior to that, Karisma had posted a throwback video of herself having a blast on a vacation in the mountains. In the video, she was seen gambolling beside a stream. Her caption read, "This right here is what fuels the soul."

In another set of photographs, Karisma is seen performing a puja in the hills in traditional clothes. She captioned it as, "The beauty of the mountains."

In November, Kareena and Karisma made a trip to London and had a blast there. Posting pictures from their trip, Kareena wrote,"What sisters do when they have the day together: Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat...#Girls just wanna have fun."

On the work front, Karisma will next appear in Brown: The First Case, based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua. The project is being helmed by Abhinay Deo and will also feature veteran actress Helen.

Kareena, on the other hand, was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She will next be appearing in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has Hansal Mehta's unnamed venture, and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.