New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Punjabi singer Diljaan lost his life in a road accident near Amritsar on March 30. The singer was on his way to Amritsar where his car collided with a truck which was parked besides the road. Although he was rushed to a local private hospital but was his condition was so bad that he could not survive.

Who was Diljaan?

Diljan was a Punjabi singer who was taught by Ustad Purna Shahkoti who was the father of Master Salim. He even participated in the Punjabi reality show 'Awaaz Punjab Di'. Diljan, who is associated with the Patiala Gharana, rose to fame with 2012's India-Pakistan reality show Sur Kshetra, where he was declared as the first runner-up. He is survived by his wife and daughter who were in Canada. The duo will be coming to India to perform his last rites.

Diljaan's popular work

Diljaan whose singing made singer Asha Bhosle move to tears, was about to come up with his new song, Tere Wargey 2. He was busy with the promotions of it and had even been updating about the same to his fans through his official social media account. Some of his famous tracks are, Shoon Karke, Black Pranda, Mera Dil, Rattan, Yarran Di Gal, Guru da Sikh and more.

Punjabi industry on Diljaan's death

Ever since the news of his demise broke out on social media, Diljaan's colleagues and celebs from the Punjabi music industry have been mourning his sudden death. Master Saleem took to his social media and wrote a heartfelt tribute for the late singer. Meanwhile, Roshan prine wrote, 'RIP Chotte Veer DILJAAN. Bahut yaad ayenga..!!' '(RIP younger brother, you will be missed).' Meanwhile, other biggies like Sachin Ahuja, Miss Pooja and many other famous names from Punjabi industry took to their social media handle to pay their condolences.

