New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with a few others in the Mumbai cruise drug case after raiding an alleged rave party. In total three people have been taken into the custody by NCB who are Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

We have already informed you about Arbaaz Merchantt, now let's take a look at Munmun Dhamecha's profile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monarch Dhamecha (@munmundhamecha)

Who is Munmun Dhamecha?

Munmun Dhamecha is a budding model who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district from where she also did her schooling. She is 39 years old and belongs to a business family. Both her parents have passed away and her brother named Prince Dhamecha is working in Delhi. After Sagar, she moved to Bhopal and then to Delhi to stay with her brother for a few years.

Munmun Dhamecha's professional life

Munmun is a struggling model and is also quite active on social media and keeps everyone updated with her trips, photos and modelling projects. She has 10.9k followers on Instagram and in 2019 she walked the ramp for International Institute of Fashion Technology (IIFT) in North Delhi Campus, New Delhi. She was even a part of Asian Designer Week in the same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monarch Dhamecha (@munmundhamecha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monarch Dhamecha (@munmundhamecha)

Controversy

Munmun was detained along with eight others after NCB conducted a surprise raid on a Mumbai to Goa cruise named Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship. This cruise allgedly had a rave party going on when the model and the others were caught and detained. Post the investigation, Munmun Dhamecha, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Mechantt have been arrested by the agency.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal