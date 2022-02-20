New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar on Saturday (February 19) in Khandala. The couple hosted an intimate ceremony where only close family and friends attended the wedding. Back in 2000, Farhan got married to British-English hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, the couple parted their way in 2017 and are now co-parents of two daughters Akira and Shakya.

Farhan's eldest daughter Shakya is 21 and is an active social media user. Shakya often posts stories and pictures on her social media giving a glimpse of her life.

Take a look at Shakya’s pictures:

On the other hand, Farhan's younger daughter, Akira recently turned 15 years old and is a complete cutie. Taking to Instagram, Farhan wished Akira on her birthday. The actor shared a super cute picture with his younger daughter, where both of them can be seen giving a million-dollar smile. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, "Happy 15th akiraakhtar .. you can tell me later what you think about the picture I posted. For now, let me say.. I love you."

Take a look at the post here:

Farhan often posts pictures with Akira and Shakya, which gives a glimpse of love and affection between father and daughters. If media reports are to be believed then, the Bollywood actor has already introduced Shibani to Akira and Shakya, and the three of them shared a good bond. Several reports also surfaced on the internet that both Shakya and Akira are going to attend Shibani and Farhan's wedding.

“He introduced Shibani to his kids early on, so that they got to know her a bit and also got to spend time with them. It is beautiful how the kids have formed a bond with Shibani and now will be at the wedding to officially welcome her into their family," a close friend of Farhan was quoted as saying by India Today.

Farhan is often seen celebrating his daughter's birthday with his ex-wife Adhuna. Adhuna is currently dating Nicolo Morea, who happens to be Bollywood actor Dino Morea’s brother.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen