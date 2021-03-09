Rumours are doing rounds that Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair that will include close friends and family.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a series of back to back marriages of celebrities, another rumoured couple is all set to tie the knot. Yes, we are talking about the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his alleged fiance Sanjana Ganesan who is a popular sports anchor. If reports are to be believed the duo are going to get hitched on March 14 to 15 in Goa. However, nothing has been confirmed from the fast-paced bowler yet, but, rumours are doing rounds that the wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair which will include close friends and family.

Meanwhile, let us introduce you to Bumrah's rumoured to-be-wife Sanjana Ganesan and also, take a look at her career graph. She is a Star Sports host for IPL and has also previously worked with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sanjana started her career as a model and took part in the ‘2012 Femina Style Diva’ pageant. She later participated in Femina Miss India Pune where she ended up becoming one of the finalists and has even won the ‘Femina Officially Gorgeous Competition'. Sanjana has also been in the list of finalists in Miss India 2014. Post her modelling and pageant days, she also featured in Splitsvilla 7 and that where she started her journey as a sports anchor two years later.

Well, going by her glamorous career she seems like a perfect match for Jasprit Bumrah. Isn't it?

Talking about the couple's wedding, the rumour mills are brewing the news of their soon-to-be happening wedding and the fans have already started reacting about the same on social media. Yes, Twitter is flooded with wishes and congratulatory messages from netizens. one user wrote, "In advance wishing you a happy married life," while another one said, "Congratulations to both of them."

Jasprit Bumrah will be marrying Sanjana Ganesan on 14th-15th March. Congratulations to both of them. pic.twitter.com/xd7u2CYr44 — Abhinav (@DeadlyYorkers) March 9, 2021

@SanjanaGanesan in advance wishing you a happy married life 😍😍😍 Lovely couple You & @Jaspritbumrah93 — sagar gurram (@sagargurram1271) March 9, 2021

Well, now we are too excited and just waiting for the couple to confirm the news.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal