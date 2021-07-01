As per recent reports by several US media houses, a Los Angeles court denied the American singer-songwriter Britney Spears's request to eject her father from a guardianship arrangement that gives him control of her affairs.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Often referred to as the "Queen of Pop," American singer and songwriter Britney Spears is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, her life is not as grand and majestic as it appears to her fans and the outside world.

It was on June 23 that Spears had first talked about her 13-year-old conservatorship, where her father Jamie Spears, and a lawyer had full control of her money, assets, and medical affairs. Spears has a fortune of over USD 50 million (approximately Rs 372 crore) and has been under the conservatorship since 2008.

Here is all you need to know about Spears' conservatorship.

What is a conservatorship?

A conservatorship is a legal arrangement that gives a court-appointed individual, known as the conservator, the power to handle the financial and/or personal affairs of another adult who has been deemed incapacitated. The court-appointed individual is called a conservator, and the incapacitated individual is known as a conservatee. A person might be deemed incapacitated because of a serious mental illness, a disability, or drug addiction, among other reasons.

How did Spears end up in a conservatorship?

It all started in Jan 2008 when Spears was taken to a hospital in the middle of the night for a psychiatric evaluation after she refused to return her children to her ex-husband. When the police arrived, she appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Soon, Britney’s father filed a temporary conservatorship over her and was granted the rights along with his lawyer Andrew Wallet.

What happened after that?

Once Britney got out of the hospital, she held meetings with lawyers since she didn't want her father to be the conservator. But the court decided that Britney was not capable of retaining and directing legal counsel on her own. Britney got back to work and rolled out several new albums and music tours. However, in Jan 2018, she announced an indefinite break from work and got herself admitted to a psychiatric facility the same month.

What #FreeBritney movement all about?

A grassroots movement of fans - the #FreeBritney campaign - wants the singer to regain autonomy over her affairs. The prolonged legal row gained renewed attention in 2021 following the release of 'Framing Britney Spears', a documentary that centered on the conflict over the singer's guardianship.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal