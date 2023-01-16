'All Of Them Must Be Surprised, Your Audience Back Home': James Cameron To RRR's SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani | Watch

Earlier today, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani had said that they met James Cameron and exchanged a lot of photos with the world-renowned filmmaker. Now, their chat has been partially revealed on RRR's official Twitter handle.

Talking to Rajamouli and Keeravaani in the video, the Avatar director and writer said, "You can only imagine, what it must be like. Everything that goes behind the movie-making process. Because of all the work and your passion, you've put in... all that must be yours. All of them must be surprised, your audience back at your home. And I'm sure this must be a bonus for you. What you must be enjoying today, the world encounters it."

"A glimpse into the conversation between @JimCameron and @SSRajamouli #RRRMovie," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

MM Keeravani had shared a picture with Cameron and Rajamouli earlier today. He responded to the Avatar director's remarks in the post, sharing his feelings. The caption read, "The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score!!! Ocean full of excitement."

In another tweet, he added, "And he complimented on how the music in RRR varies in the volume and body unlike in typical western movies. A great honour and recognition for my work."

After meeting Cameron, Rajamouli had also shared a post praising him. On the micro-blogging site, the filmmaker admitted that Cameron saw his movie twice. "The great James Cameron watched RRR... He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both," he wrote.

Recently Rajamouli also met renowned American director Steven Spielberg, whose works include ET, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and The Fabelmans.

In a photo that he shared on Twitter, Rajamouli appeared awestruck as he posed in front of Spielberg. In the second picture, he was seen posing with Keeravani. "I just met GOD!!!" the Indian filmmaker wrote.

RRR, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, took home the 28th Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for the song Naatu Naatu. The award ceremony was held in Los Angeles.

However, the Critics' Choice Awards win came after Naatu Naatu's Golden Globes victory for Best Original Song. Keeravaani, accepted the award and thanked the audience. During his speech, he also praised Rajamouli for his vision and support.

RRR is a historical drama that takes place in the 1920s and is focused on the relationship of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, two freedom fighters each of whom made a significant contribution to the Independence movement. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the RRR cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in key roles.