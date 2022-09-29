All Is Not Well Between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? ‘Cirkus’ Star Has This To Say On Separation Rumors

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been married for about 4 years now. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who have been married for about 4 years now, are one of the most popular couples of Bollywood. The duo, who met on the sets of their first film together back in 2012, ‘Ram Leela’, dated for over 6 years before tying the knot.

Recently, rumors of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s separation went viral on social media. It all started with a tweet from an unverified account of one overseas film critic who wrote on Twitter, “BREAKING! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone and #RanveerSingh!!!”

The tweet sent the fans of the duo into a tizzy, who quickly started spamming the film critics’ Twitter to get more answers. See his tweet here:

BREAKING ! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh !!! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 27, 2022

One user commented on his post and wrote, “Umair bhai, just a suggestion. You ulti khabrein bhari pad sakti hai ab kabhi bhi. KRK ko dekh le. Apni audience bana to authenticity se bana.. khamakha ki news mat dia kar!” Another wrote, “Wow as a critic isn’t this stooping to a new low for you ? New job as a tabloid columnist.”

Recently, Ranveer Singh attended an event where he was honored with an award. During the meet, Ranveer also spoke about wife Deepika, and his loved-up words made the duo’s fans heave a sigh of relief.

When asked about his relationship with Deepika, the ‘Cirkus’ star said, "Touchwood...We met and started dating in 2012... so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika."

Ranveer, while accepting the Filmfare award for Best Actor last month, had mentioned Deepika Padukone’s name in his winning speech. The actor went backstage to get his wife on the stage with him and said, "The secret to my success, my wife. Ranveer Singh, powered by Deepika Padukone."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have dished out couples goals several times in the past, and remain fans most loved couple.