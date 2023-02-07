Hotness Alert! Janhvi Kapoor Giving Lessons On Gen Z Party Dressing; Take A Look

Everything Janhvi Kapoor wears, becomes a point of discussion. The popular Gen Z actress and fashioninsta never impress the fashion police and her selection of outfits is proof. Whether she is wearing athleisure attire or showing up at the airport in stylish attire, her appearance has never gone out of buzz.

Janhvi Kapoor's black-coloured latex gown with its customary dazzling gloves had the world talking. The bust was fitting and it beautifully encircled the curves of her length with a strapless neckline. The gown's column silhouette was fitted closely and finished at the ankle, enveloping her feet. The Mili actress opted to go out with no jewellery.

The white-coloured cut-out dress worn by Janhvi during one of the vacations. The body-hugging fit of the Retrofête ribbed knit maxi dress was enhanced by sexy cutouts on either side of her stomach. For added edge, it also had a plunging neckline and an exposed open back. She matched it with a set of teal-colored earrings that evoked the rich hue of the water, adding the essential contrast to the outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor is giving the LBDs a run for their money by putting the colour in the forefront by teaming it with a shimmering overcoat of the same shade. If you were thinking about switching up your wardrobe, the actor suggests a LWD for your upcoming party.