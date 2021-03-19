Here we are with one of the most popular love songs of birthday girl Alka Yagnik which will instantly take you down the memory lane. Scroll down to watch.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: How often do you lie down in your bed and reminisce about your childhood? Well, that's almost all of us and one of the best way to do that is by listening to old songs. Yup, you got us, we are talking about 90s Bollywood love songs which are nothing but magic as they can easily take you to the old times when life was a lot easier. And since we are talking about romantic Hindi songs then how can we forget one of the most prominent singers of her time, Alka Yagnik.

As the artist is ringing in her 65th birthday on March 20, here we are with one of the most popular love songs of her which will instantly take you down the memory lane.

Ladki Badi Anjani Hai- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai didn't just strike a chord in our hearts because of its storyline but also because of its beautiful songs. And this was one of them.

Aye Mere Humsafar- Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

As much as people loved the onscreen pair of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, they fell in love with the singing duo Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik for their melodies in this cute film.

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai- Saajan

This Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt starrer was a hit and so were the songs, especially this one. Alka Yagnik sung this do-it number with Udit Narayan again.

Ek Din Aap Yu- Yes Boss

This is one of the sweetest and soulful songs of the singer which was filmed on Juhi Chawla again. This film Yes Boss also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Gazab Ka Hai Din- Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Another one from Aamir Khan's debut film, this song was picturized on the lead couple of the film when they are lost in the jungle. Now, what can be more romantic than that?

So guys, what are your thoughts on the beautiful songs of Alka Yagnik. Well, no wonder nobody was able to break the record of Alka winning the most number of Filmfare awards for Best Female Playback singer.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal