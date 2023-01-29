Alka Yagnik Becomes Most Streamed Artist On YouTube, Beats Taylor Swift, BTS And Other International Aritists

Alka Yagnik is one of the most popular and versatile singers in the Indian film industry. Her melodious voice is loved by the millions and her songs take the audience on a nostalgic trip. Apart from lending her voice to the chartbuster songs, she has added another feather to her hat. Alka has become the most streamed artist on YouTube in 2022.

According to the Guinness World Records, Alka Yagnik has 15.3 billion YouTube streams in 2022 with an average of 42 million per day. She has topped the list of the most streamed artists on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the second place is secured by Bad Bunny, who had 14.7 billion streams. Moreover, Alka Yagnik has been the most streamed on YouTube for the past three years.

Thanking her fans, Alka wrote, "Thanking all my dear listeners for making this happen! This wouldn’t be possible without each one of you. Keep the love pouring in."

Udit Nayaran, Arijit Singh and Kumar Sanu made it to the top five list with 10.8 billion, 10.7 million and 9.09 billion streams respectively.

In the top 10, K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK were included with 7.95 billion and 7.03 billion streams respectively.

Despite being internationally acclaimed artists, Taylor Swift, The Weekend and Drake could not make it to the top 10 list. The Weekend was at 13th rank with 5.7 million streams. Whereas, Taylor Swift secured the 26th position with 4.33 billion streams and Drake at 50th rank with 2.9 billion streams.

She began her career as a playback singer in 1980. Her big break was the 'Ek Do Teen' song from the film Tezaab in 1988 and won her first Filmfare Award for this song.

Alka has recorded over 8000 thousand songs in various Indian languages over the span of four decades. She has won two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. For film, her last song was 'Tip Tip Song' for Sooryavanshi, which became a chartbuster.