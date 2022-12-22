Alice In Borderland 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Japanese Thriller Web Series

ALICE In Borderland has returned with a second season and has gained a huge fan following worldwide. This Japanese science fiction thriller series revolves around a group of people who are trapped in an abandoned Tokoyo and have to compete in dangerous games to survive. It is based on a popular manga of the same name.

Alice In Borderland Season 2: OTT Release Date

Alice In Borderland Season 2 was released on Netflix on December 22. The second season will have 8 episodes.

The official synopsis reads, "An aimless gamer and his two friends find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they're forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive."

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the show stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya in the lead role and has essayed the role of Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi, respectively.

The first season received a positive response from the audience and got renewed for the second season immediately. The show stars Nijiro Murakami as Chishiya, Aya Asahina as Kuina, Akaya Miyoshi as Ann, Dori Sakurada as Niragi, and Sho Aoyagi as Aguni.

The second season has new additions to the cast including-- Yuri Tsunematsu as Heiya, Hayato Isomura as Banda, Katsua Maiguma as Yaba, Kai Inowaki as Matsushita, Honami Sato as Kotoko, and Tomohisa Yamashita as Kyuma, or the King of Clubs.

Many science fiction, thriller and supernatural shows have gained a huge fan following worldwide on Netflix. These shows include-- Stranger Things, All Of Us Are Dead, Sweet Home, Squid Games, Wednesday, etc.

Ariyippu, Emily In Paris Season 3, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Vir Das: Landing, Beast Of Bangalore: Indian Predator, CAT, Wednesday, among others are the latest releases on Netflix.