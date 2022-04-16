New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir and Alia finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Vastu building in Mumbai on April 14. The ceremony was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and others. Hours after the wedding, Alia and Ranbir stepped out of their house to pose for the paparazzi. The wedding festivities of the couple started on April 13 at Ranbir’s residence.

Earlier, there were reports that the duo will host a grand reception for their industry friends in Mumbai. However, as per reports in ETimes, the couple will host a small get-together for their friends at their home in Vastu instead. The report further suggests that the intimate get-together will reportedly take place today.

As per the report, the small function will consist of close friends and family members of the Kapoor and Bhatt clans only. Earlier, as per speculations, Alia and Ranbir were supposed to host a grand celebration at Taj Hotel in Colaba. However, no such plans are taking place as per ETimes.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, officially confirmed Ranbir and Alia's wedding date on the night of April 13. The wedding festivities started on April 13, with Ganesh Puja taking place at Ranbir's Vastu residency.

Soon after Alia and Ranbir's wedding, several pictures of the couple surfaced on the internet. These pictures were shared by the family members and friends of the couple. Even Alia Bhatt also shared a bunch of adorable pictures with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look at the pictures here:

After a long wait of 5 years, Alia and Ranbir finally promised forever to each other. The duo had been dating since 2017 and made their relationship public in 2018. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will share the screen space for the first time in their upcoming film Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will release on the big screens on September 9.

