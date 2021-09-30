New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait, makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have announced the release date of the film starring Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the highly anticipated film will release early next year on the silver screens. The film will release in two languages, Hindi and Telugu.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Gangubai Kathiawadi will release January 6, 2022, in the theatres."THE WAIT IS OVER... SLB ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE OF 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI': 6 JAN 2022... #SanjayLeelaBhansali's #GangubaiKathiawadi - starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn - to release on 6 Jan 2022... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada," the tweet read.

#Xclusiv... THE WAIT IS OVER... SLB ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE OF 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI': 6 JAN 2022... #SanjayLeelaBhansali's #GangubaiKathiawadi - starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn - to release on 6 Jan 2022... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. pic.twitter.com/osJH3Eze3p — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2021

The film was scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to postpone the film.

Earlier this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali unveiled the teaser of the film, which created a heavy wave on the social media platform. Netizens were seen recreating her dialogues like 'Kuwari Aapne Chhoda Nahi Aur Srimati Kabhi Kisi Ne Banaya Hi Nahi', 'Gangu Chand Thi Aur Chand Hi Rahegi, Izzat Se Jeene Ka' and 'Kisi Se Darne Ka Vai, Naa Police Se, Naa MLA Se, Naa Mantri Se, Naa Bh*dwo Se, Kisi Ke Baap Se Nahi Darne Kaa' on Instagram. (Click here to read the full article)

Meanwhile, in the film, Alia will be essaying a never-seen-before avatar-- a madam of a brothel. In the teaser, her character looked bold and fierce. Alia's hard-hitting dialogues left her fans berserk, and they are eager to watch the film. The teaser promises a thrilling experiencing and will keep you glued to the end of the film. So, movie buffs, pull up your socks and get ready as Gangubai Kathiawadi is coming next year to make your New Year's eve more happening.

