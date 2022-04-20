New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is hitting the headlines for all the reasons. Whether it is a professional or personal reason, the actress is grabbing lots of eyeballs. Alia, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, has given several super hit films, and one among them was Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was a great hit on the big screens and gained massive appreciation.

Now, Alia Bhatt-starrer is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 26, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The film was initially released on the big screens on February 25. The announcement was shared by Netflix India on its Twitter page.

“Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai. #GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th," the tweet read.

As per the video shared by the streaming platform, the film will also be released in Telugu.

Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai 🌝#GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th 💃🏻❤️#GangubaiKathiawadiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/YZVQvn4q3W — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 20, 2022

The film is one of the biggest hits of the year. Gangubai Kathiawadi garnered nearly Rs 130 crore at the box office. The storyline of the film was based on the life of Gangubai, who is one of the most powerful loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film was based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was Alia's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director is known for films such as Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Gangubai Kathiawadi also had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February. Apart from that, SLB will make his first digital debut with Netflix for the upcoming pre-Independence set project “Heeramandi".

Meanwhile, talking about Alia Bhatt's work front, the actress will be next seen in Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Ranbir will be seen in Animal. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen