New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced the release date of his highly anticipated upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. The biographical crime drama will release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared an official statement and captioned it as, "Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022 #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

As soon as the production house dropped the post, Alia's fans flooded the comment section with appreciating messages. One of the fans wrote, "so so excited", and another wrote, "Most Awaited!!👏"

Talking about the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

Produced by Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi will be seen essaying cameos. Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the Bollywood debut for Shantanu and Varun. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release last year on 30th July, but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the release was postponed.

The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival to be held from 10 to 20 February 2022.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had expressed that the film is special to him. He said, “We made it during the pandemic, and I have given it my all. I can’t wait to share it with everyone."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is also looking forward to the release of her two highly anticipated and much-awaited films, namely SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmashtra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

