Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Be Nominated as India’s Official Entry For BAFTA Awards 2023

THE campaign process of Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to start its campaign for the upcoming award season. Aiming for international accolades, the creators are motivated to submit the crime-drama biography for the British Academy Film Awards 2023 under the categories of Best Film, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay, and Best Leading Actress for Alia Bhatt.

The official campaign process includes the screening voting where the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi released a statement to start the process considering all major categories. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will soon be visiting London to manifest the events in order to further support the film’s campaign.

The Royal Festival Hall in London will be the official venue of The BAFTA Awards, where the event will take place in February 2023. Films released during the qualifying period will all be eligible to seek awards irrespective of the country, language, or origin.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will thus compete for the title of ‘Best Foreign Film Category’ and also will be allowed for other major categories. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no stranger to the BAFTA Awards, as his masterpiece ‘Devdas’, was also nominated in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film Category’ in 2003.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was released earlier this year on 25th February 2022 in India, whereas the film had its World Premiere on 16th February 2022 at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, where the makers received an honorable standing ovation with applauding reviews and claps on the row.

The film depicts the rising empire of a girl residing in Gujarat with aspiring dreams to become an actor, however, destiny swung in her favor and brought her to a brothel in the suburbs of Mumbai. Based on the real-life of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, the film went on to earn a total mega collection of Rs 129 Crore making it a successful theatrical run.