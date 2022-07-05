Alia Bhatt-Starrer 'Darlings' To Stream On Netflix, Release Date Announced

The teaser of Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film 'Darlings' is finally here. Darlings will be Alia's OTT debut with her own production house 'Eternal Sunshine Production'. She has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment to produce this film. Darlings will release on Netflix on August 5, 2022. The star cast of Darlings and Netflix made a lot of hype for the film and promoted it in a very unique way. Take a look at the teaser here.

Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, "It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix".

The teaser did not reveal the storyline but there are elements of mystery and suspense mixed with comedy. Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of Netflix shated the poster of Darlings and wrote "Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? (can a frog and scorpion become friends?) Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix."

Earlier, Alia shared a fun video in which only the audio of Darlings' star cast can be heard. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "thoda dark … thoda comedy (a little dark a little comedy) DARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS."

Talking about Darlings, Alia said in a statement, "It's my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." She further added, "I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure."

Darlings is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production. Written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Parveez Shaikh is also the writer of the film. Vishal Bharadwaj composed the songs for this dark comedy film and Gulzar penned the songs.