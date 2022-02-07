New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt is in the news ever since her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer was released. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actress is garnering immense praise, not just from the entertainment industry, but also from her fans across the nation. Apart from Gangubai Kathiwadi, Alia has several films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, and among all is Darlings, which also marks her debut as a producer alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Darlings, helmed by directed by Jasmeet K Reen, will release directly on OTT Platform, Netflix. Yes, the report says that makers felt by releasing the film on a streaming platform, will reach the target audience.

“It’s a dark comedy and the makers felt that the film will be able to reach its target audience through the OTT medium. The conversations were on with multiple players and it's finally Netflix, who has bagged the exclusive streaming rights. The film has been sold for a sum of Rs 80 crore, thereby making it one of the biggest deals for a female led film,” a source close to the development revealed.

The dark-comedy drama is likely to stream on Netflix this summer, but the makers are yet to officially confirm the news. Currently, it's in a post-production stage and also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Talking about Darlings, it's about a mother-daughter relationship. In the film, Shefali will essay the role of Alia's mother, Nishigandha. The music in the film is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, while the lyrics are written by Gulzar.

On the work front, Alia is looking forward to the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will hit the theatres on February 25, 2022. Besides this, she also has SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv