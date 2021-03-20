On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several films in the pipeline including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji's directorial Bhramastra, S.S. Rajamouli's directorial RRR, among others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Alia Bhatt is a true fashionista. Be it donning ethnic attire or carrying bikinis, she is a master of the fashion game. Recently, Alia treated fans with her underwater picture and she was looking nothing less than a water baby in it.

In the picture, Alia was donning an orange and blue coloured bikini and was looking gorgeous in the underwater picture. Her caption read, "it was the best day."

Well, Alia is making sure to make her fans' weekend cheerful as she dropped the gorgeous picture on social media. As soon as she shared the picture on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

See the photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

One of the users wrote, "Alia you are a mermaid..."

Another user wrote, "Jallpari.."

Yet another wrote, "Ohh my godd. i am dreaming.."

Recently, the Raazi actress celebrated her birthday and she posted a picture from her birthday bash. In the photo, she was looking amazing in black attire and in the backdrop her name was seen in the neon light.

Talking about her look, she was carrying a black shimmery dress and her smokey eye was doing the magic. She kept her hair open and was looking beautiful as she flaunted her sharp jawline.

Have a dekko at the photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has several films in the pipeline including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji's directorial Bhramastra, S.S. Rajamouli's directorial RRR, among others. She was last seen in the film Sadak 2, which wasn't able to impress the fans. In the film, she was starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma