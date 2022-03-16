New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A day after celebrating her 29th birthday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday shared a video of her birthday celebration, and one cannot ignore the natural glow the Brahmastra actress is radiating in the video. In the video, the 29-year-old, who is basking on the success of her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi, can be seen enjoying her D-Day at a beach in the Maldives along with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the video with a one line caption that wrote, "This is 29. Thank you for all the love.” The actress flaunts her natural beauty and looks absolutely gorgeous in her flowery pink and white dress. Watch Video here:

Earlier, Soni Razdan penned a beautiful message for Alia Bhatt on her birthday and shared Alia’s childhood picture on her Instagram profile. Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, also shared a picture on Instagram to wish Alia her birthday and call her ‘sunshine’. She wrote in the caption, “My best friend, my baby girl, my everything.”

On her birthday, Alia Bhatt also shared a glimpse of her character, Isha, from her upcoming movie, Brahmastra. Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, and it will release on September 9, 2022 after much delay. After the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress will be seen in Darlings and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Her most awaited movie, RRR, starring Ram Charan, NTR Rao Jr and Ajay Devgn, will finally hit the screen on March 25, 2022. RRR is directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

