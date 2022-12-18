Alia Bhatt's 'Sunshine Selfie' Is Here To Make Your Sunday Perfect | See Pic

ALIA BHATT never fails to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life through social media. She has taken a little break from work and social media to focus on her daughter. Now again on Sunday, the RRR actress posted a perfect 'sunshine selfie' on Instagram.

Sharing the selfie, she wrote, "Time to trouble you with another one of my sunshine selfies. Happy Sunday"

Last week she posted some other sunkissed selfies as well. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photo shoot in my bathroom. happy Sunday."

However, Deepika Padukone's comment caught fans' attention as she subtly promoted her new skincare brand. Deepika wrote, "Why do I smell #ashwagandhabounce ?"

Alia, who is the new mom in town, talked about raising her child in the public eye. Speaking to Marie Claire Magazine, Alia said that she is a 'little concerned about 'bringing up a child in the public eye'.

“I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about," she said while speaking to Marie Claire.

Talking about if her daughter wants to pursue acting, Alia said, "I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit."

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in 2023. She will make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone', which will release on Netflix next year.