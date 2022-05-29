New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been hitting the headlines ever since she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, and it seems that she is enjoying every bit of it. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her social media and shared a bunch of beautiful sunkissed pictures, and fans loved it. Alia is beautiful just the way she is, and in the pictures, the actress can be seen looking gorgeous.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Alia dropped a bunch of sunkissed pictures. In the pictures, it is evident that Alia is wearing no makeup, and she looks absolutely stunning. Alia can be seen wearing a yellow-hued top and brown jeggings. Her big bright smile has definitely made everyone's day.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "just give me my sunshine, and I'll be on my way".

Take a look at Alia's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

However, apart from Alia's pretty face, what caught the attention of the netizens was Arjun Kapoor's hilarious comment.

As soon as Alia shared the pictures, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Apart from fans, Alia's industry friends also commented on the post. One comment which grabbed eyeballs was from Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor commented, "Sunshine is in Mumbai shooting with Luv Ranjan but !!!," followed with a laughing emoticon. To which Alia replied, "stop rubbing it in".

Alia is an active social media user and often treats her fans with pictures and videos. Meanwhile, on Alia's work front, the actress will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's highly-anticipated film Brahmastra, alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film will hit the big screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from that, Alia also has Rock aur Rani ki Premi Kahani, Jee Lee Zara, and the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot in her pipeline.

Arjun, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'The Lady Killer'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen