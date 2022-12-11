Alia Bhatt's 'Sunday Morning' Selfie Gets A Sweet Reaction From Deepika Padukone | See Here

Alia Bhatt is the new mom in B-town and has been taking a short break to focus on her daughter. However, the Brahmastra star has not taken a break from social media and gives her fans updates about her personal and professional life. Now, Alia has made her fans' Sunday morning perfect by sharing some beautiful sunkissed selfies.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photo shoot in my bathroom. happy Sunday."

However, Deepika Padukone's comment caught fans' attention as she subtly promoted her new skincare brand. Deepika wrote, "Why do I smell #ashwagandhabounce ?"

Recently, Alia opened up about raising her child in the public eye. Speaking to Marie Claire Magazine, Alia said that she is a 'little concerned about 'bringing up a child in the public eye'.

“I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about," she said while speaking to Marie Claire.

She further talked about if her daughter wants to pursue acting. "I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit," Alia told Marie Claire.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in 2023. She will make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone', which will release on Netflix next year.