Alia Bhatt's Sunday Is Going 'Not So Great' As She Gets Ignored By Her Cat | See Pics

Alia Bhatt is a proud pet parent of her cat Edward and her social media page is proof of that. The Brahmastra star is an active user of social media which has many pictures of her cat. Alia took to Instagram on Sunday and posted another picture with her cat.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "It’s a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's mother reacted to the post with laughing emoticons.

Alia shared a glimpse of her new year celebration on Instagram. She wrote, "happy new new. bringing in 2023 with the fullest heart .. comfiest pjs .. yummiest Chinese and loveliest people!!! chalo chalo readddyyy for the new year."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir announced the name of their daughter and explained the meaning behind the unique name. She wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She added, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in April 2023. The movie will clash with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' at the box office. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Moreover, she will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone', which will release on Netflix in 2023. The movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.