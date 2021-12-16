New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated movie Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February 2022. While the film will hit the theaters on February 18, Gangubai Kathiawadi will be one of the films to be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, which will begin on February 10. The announcement was made by the festival organisers on Wednesday.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi will be screened as a part of the Berlinale Special Gala and is the only Indian film selected for this year. The Berlinale Special Gala is a segment that is dedicated to showcase exemplary cinema. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is taken from Hussain Zaidi's book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai". The storyline of the movie is based on one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

“The story of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quoted as saying by news agency PTI said.

Apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, movie's producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios also shared his thoughts. He said, “I believe in Mr. Bhansali and his craft, and I am proud to associate with him. Alia has given a great performance and I am thankful to Ajay Devgn too for being a part of this project. It's a story that will engage and appeal to global audiences,” Gada said.

Carlo Chatrian, who is the artistic director of the Berlin International Film Festival also said in a statement, "We are happy to premiere Gangubai Kathiawadi and continue the tradition of the Berlin Film Festival being a special setting for Indian movies. This time with a film that joins the usual craft in shaping camera movement and the choreography of bodies with a subject that is socially relevant, not only in India. From the very beginning, we were taken by the story of Gangubai, an exceptional woman dragged into exceptional circumstances."

After the 2019 musical drama "Gully Boy", the upcoming film marks Bhatt's second outing at the Berlinale.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen