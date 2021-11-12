New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar was lately conferred with a prestigious award, Padma Shri, for his contribution to the entertainment world. Now, the filmmaker is busy shooting for his next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Recently, during the middle of the mid-night shoots, KJo indulged in a rapid-fire round with his darling daughter Alia and shared the hilarious video of the same on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, she shared a video wherein Karan can be seen asking Alia about which film they are shooting, where is Rocky, etc. However, she fumbled and said that she is getting stressed and doesn't like rapid fires. To this, the filmmaker said, "These were not trick questions, Alia, that you were really getting so flummoxed by.”

Next, KJo asks her favourite song of the season, film of the season and favourite show that she loves. However, when Karan asks, “Something that you have really, really loved on Instagram that you want everyone to reach out to? What have you watched on Instagram that really moved you?”. After thinking for a few seconds, Alia said, “You winning the Padma Shri.” Her answer left the director squealing in delight.

He captioned the video as, "Just some night shoot rambling’s !!!! Next one with Rocky! Watch this space! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt"

After 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan will be returning to the directorial seat. The movie is scheduled to release next year and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranveer will be flying to Moscow to shoot a song, which will be choreographed by Remo D'Souza. Currently, the team is shooting in the national capital, Delhi.

