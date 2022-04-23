New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Newlywed Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt once again on Saturday treated her fans with a bunch of new pictures from her wedding. Alia tied the knot with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding took place at RK's Vastu residency, where only close friends and family members were invited. Hours after the wedding, the couple made a grand public appearance, and Alia also uploaded adorable pictures with Ranbir.

Once again, the actress treated her fans with adorable pictures, and this time it is with her 'cat of honour' just like the maid of honour. Alia dropped three pictures in her wedding saree in the first picture the actress looked absolutely gorgeous in the saree, and she can also be seen holding a white furry cat.

In the second picture, Alia can be seen standing against the wall. She can be seen gazing at the camera while she gives a million-dollar smile.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "Cat of honour," and dropped a heart and star emoji along with it.

Take a look at Alia's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

A few days back, the actress shared priceless pictures from her Mehndi ceremony, and the pictures immediately took the internet by storm. In the pictures, where the entire clan was seen enjoying every bit of the wedding. The first picture shows Ranbir and Alia involved in a romantic dance, whereas the second picture showed Alia with her girl gang.

Sharing the pictures, Alia penned down a heartfelt note as the caption. The actress wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these," and dropped a red heart emoji.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The wedding festivities of Alia and Ranbir started on April 13, and the duo promised forever on April 14. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir's much-anticipated film Brahmastra will hit the big screen this year on September 9. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen