Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Reacts To Her Daughter's Pregnancy, Shares Unseen Pics

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made the week even more happening as they announced their pregnancy on social media. Wishes started pouring in for the couple and their family members from the fans and Bollywood celebs after the announcement. After Alia announced this good news, her mother Soni Razdan shared some unseen and lovely pictures of the couple.

Sharing the pictures, Soni Razdan wrote, "Gratitude. May your tribe increase".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

She also shared Alia Bhatt's picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Our cup runneth over".

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also shared an unseen picture of the couple after the pregnancy announcement. She wrote, "God bless", with heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

In this post, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations neetu aunty", with heart emoji. Meanwhile, Alia commented, "My favourite picture". Her 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, "Mubarakan ji Mubarkan". Moreover, Amrita Rao, Maniesh Paul, Sanjay Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, and Sonali Bendre, among others also congratulated the couple.

Meanwhile, Alia's sister Shaheen posted Alia and Ranbir's picture and wrote, "Mom and dad". Ranbir's sister Riddhima commented, "Oh hello maaaaaaasiiii".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Earlier, Alia Bhatt posted an adorable picture with Ranbir Kapoor as she announced her pregnancy. She wrote in the caption, "Our Baby... Coming Soon.” She also posted a picture of a lion and lioness with their cub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 in a private ceremony which included only close family members and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Ranbir will star in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He will be seen in Animal, along with Rashmika Mandanna. Both Alia and Ranbir will star in Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjun. The movie will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Meanwhile, Alia will make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone'. She will also star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.