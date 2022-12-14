Alia Bhatt’s Hilarious Guess Of Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘TJMM’ Film Name Will Make You Go ‘LOL’

TJMM: The title of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer is expected to be released today. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The title of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film will reportedly be announced today with a special video. On Tuesday, the makers of the film shared the abbreviated version of the title, ‘TJMM’ and asked fans to take their guesses.

Taking to her social media account, Shraddha Kapoor shared a new poster from the film with a caption, “And the title is…… Guess Karo ???” Take a look at her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Soon, trying to guess at her husband’s film’s name, Alia Bhatt reacted to the post. Taking to the comments section, Alia wrote, “Tingle Jingle Mingle Mingle?”

Not just Alia Bhatt, several other fans too reacted to Shraddha Kapoor’s post and took a guess at the name. One user wrote, “"Titu ke Janu ki Mummy ka Mama (TJMM)” Another guessed “Tu Jo Mujhe Mila…..”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the first time on screen pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film has been helmed by Luv Ranjan and is expected to be released in theaters on Holi 2023.

A report in Bollywood Hungama cited a source as saying that the title announcement of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film will be released today, on December 14 with a quirky video. “Yes, the wait is finally over. Luv Ranjan will announce the title of his much-awaited film with a special quirky video on December 14. It's going to be a digital launch for this video, and the same will be played in multiplexes all across from December 16,” read the report in Bollywood Hungama.

“It’s a quirky title and they want to announce it in their own way. It’s best to respect the secrecy,” the report further added. The special video is also expected to be attached to ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ theatrical release on December 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimrii and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.