Alia Bhatt's Happy Dance On Husband Ranbir Kapoor's 'Channa Mereya' Will Make Your Day | Watch

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is radiating her pregnancy glow. The actress is happy to the core, and how do we know that? Alia's a happy dance on Ranbir's Channa Mereya is the proof. The actress recently wrapped up her last project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the director of the film Karan Johar shared a video of Alia dancing on Ranbir's Channa Mereya.

On the last of the shoot, Karan shared a video of Alia dancing on Channa Mereya while her co-star Ranveer Singh cheers for her.

Alia can be seen wearing a white Kurta pyjama, whereas Ranveer can be seen in a floral red shirt and denim.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, "A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! The song selection is from my emotional library!"

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with hearts. Karan Johar with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will return to the direction. The last film KJo directed was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was released in 2016.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt also wrapped the shoot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, earlier this month. The movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The movie will hit the OTT platform Netflix.

The actress will also feature in Darlings. On Monday, the actress unveiled the trailer of the movie. The film is set to the OTT platform Netflix.