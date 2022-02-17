New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited movie of the year 2022. After being postponed several times due to the pandemic, Gangubai Kathiwadi finally got a stable release date and is all set to release in theatres on 25th February 2022. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on life of Gangubai Harjivandas, a madame of Kamthipura.The film is adapted from one of the Chapters of S. Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

However, Gangubai's real-life family is not happy about the film and seeks a stay on the film release. Gangubai's real family consisting of adopted son Babu Raoji and a granddaughter have alleged that the movie portrays their mother Gangubai as a prostitute and she never was one.

Babu Raoji Shah said, "My mother has been turned into a prostitute. People are now saying inexplicable things about my mother."

Meanwhile, "The makers have defamed my family out of greed for money. It cannot be accepted. You did not ask for the family's consent before going ahead with the project. You did not come to us while writing the book, nor did you seek our permission before making the film," Bharti, Gangubai's grandaughter told Aajtak.

Earlier in 2021, Gangubai's purported adopted son Babu Raoji Shah had filed a petition against the film Gangubai Kathiawadi on which SLB and Alia were called in the court but later Mumbai court had refused to state a stay on the release of the movie. However, the case is still pending and a week before the release, the legal matter is making headlines again.

Watch trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the family advocate of Gangubai, Narendra Dubey said, "Nobody wants their mother to be portrayed as a prostitute. Even the son of a prostitute won’t want that. It is just for the sake of money, it assassinates the character of a person. It is not a matter of mother and son, it is a matter of respect and dignity for every woman. No woman would want to be portrayed in such a n*de and obscene manner. Even if we believe what Hussain Zaidi wrote in his book, he said Gangubai never wanted to become a prostitute. Would that woman then, want to be portrayed as a prostitute?”

“We moved for a stay soon after the first promo for the film came in 2020. We moved in September 2020. The trial court confirmed the adoption but the high court has asked for proof of adoption. The case (seeking a stay on the film’s release) is now pending in the Supreme Court of India. We hope it gets a hearing before the film releases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Gangubai's team jetted off to Berlin for Berlin Film Festival where Gangubai Kathiwadi will be screened. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shantanu Maheshwari starrer movies were promoted in India too.

Posted By: Ashita Singh