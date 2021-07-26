Alia Bhatt took to her official social media handle to share her picture. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as Alia Bhat is obsessed with her sunkissed selfies, we are obsessed with her! And time and again she makes sure to drop one or the other beach pic for her fans. This time too, the actress treated her fans with a beautiful summer picture which are giving serious holiday feels.

Yes, Alia shared a throwback click where she can be seen sitting under the sky and donning a big grey sun hat. She is looking gorgeous while flaunting her blue noodle straps of what seems to be her swimwear. While dropping the pic, Alia captioned it saying, "smile dream shine" with a moon emoji at the end.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram post here:

Isn't she looking cute?

As soon as she teased fans with her pic, people including her friends and colleagues from the industry started commenting on it. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a heart emoji while actress Mouni Roy called her ‘so pweedy’. On the other hand, Manish Malhotra also commented saying, “Gorgeous.”

On the film front, Alia Bhatt just wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of SS Rajamouli’s South magnum-opus RRR. The film also stars AJay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and more in the pivotal roles. Apart from that, Alia will also be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which is based on a brothel owner from Mumbai's Kamathipura. Although the film was slated to release earlier but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the actress also has Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Brahmastra' lined up for release. And she will also feature in a dark comedy titled 'Darlings', produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

So guys, what are your thoughts about Alia's no-makeup beach look? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal