Alia Bhatt's 'Christmas' Celebrations Has Shaheen Bhatt In The Guest List; See Pic

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her baby girl Raha in November, is all set for Christmas. The Raazi actress headed to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt which is all things love.

Alia headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with her sister Shaheen in the Stories section. The pic featured Alia in a red-coloured tunic top while Shaheen looked pretty in a green-coloured dress. The new-mom also sported a headband featuring a Santa cap. The picture shared by Bhatt also featured a big Christmas tree in the background.

The duo shared a warm hug as they posed for a perfect click. "Merry Merry With My Cherry," Alia wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, Alia shared a glimpse from her aerial yoga session. Along with this, she penned a long message in which she shared her workout experience post-pregnancy. Giving credits to her yoga teacher Anushka, Alia wrote, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today."

"Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise," read her note.