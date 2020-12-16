Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen in ‘Brahmastra.' Before beginning the shoot of the film RR, Alia was shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is pretty much active on social media and never disappoints her fans as she keeps on posting selfies and updates about her daily life. Recently, the actress on Instagram shared a picture in which she was carrying a black dress and was looking amazing.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a breathtaking picture and captioned it as, “casually flexing.. ??” Not to forget to mention, she surely nailed the game of striking a pose and she kept her hair open in the picture. She kept her makeup subtle in the photo and was looking amazing in it.

Soon after she shared the photo, her fans started flooding the comment section with all hearty comments. One of the users said, "wow you look amazing." Another user wrote, "beautiful and gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at a football match in Goa. They were giving all the couple goals and were donning their team jerseys and took to the stands to cheer the team.

Now, a picture is also doing rounds of Alia and Ranbir in which the Highway actor was donning a cropped top that had ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ written on it. She paired this with a khaki and grey jacket and matching pants. She accessorized it with shades, a sling bag, and a matching mask. while Ranbir was seen in a check shirt and blue jeans.

The actress also started shooting for SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn in key roles. She had earlier shared a picture with the director from the sets and wrote, “New day. New beginning ??”

Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen in ‘Brahmastra.' Before beginning the shoot of the film RRR, Alia was shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has several films in the pipeline and she will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

