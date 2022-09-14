Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower: Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu To Host An All-Girls Bash, Deets Inside

The year 2022 has been an eventful one for Alia Bhatt. With 4 releases in this year itself, the actor has cemented her status as a bonafide female superstar in the country. Alia Bhatt had 4 releases this year: Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra; all of which turned out to be profitable films for the producers and were well received by the audiences and critics alike.

For Alia, it has been a special year in terms of her personal life as well. In April 2022, Alia tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor The couple took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child together in June 2022.

Alia and Ranbir, who have been busy with their latest release Brahmastra, are now looking forward to the arrival of their child. If reports are to be believed, Alia is currently in her third trimester and has taken a maternity break to focus on her health and family life before the birth of their child.

According to media reports, Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor has planned to organize a special baby shower before the arrival of Junior Kapoor. Neetu, along with Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, is expected to throw an all-girls baby shower party for the beautiful mom-to-be.

It is being speculated that the list will comprise of near and dear ones only. This includes Ranbir's cousin sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Alia's sister girl tribe, including her sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, and close friends Aarti Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have all been invited to the party.

The event is expected to take place in Mumbai’s Bandra by the end of this month.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had married in a private ceremony in Mumbai with only their family and close friends in attendance. In June 2022, Alia had posted an image of herself and husband Ranbir from an ultrasound appointment and had captioned the post, “Our baby... coming soon.”