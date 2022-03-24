New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Alia Bhatt is a social media queen. The dimpled actress rules millions of hearts and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to blessing the social media feed of her fans with new pictures and videos. This time Alia's recent post talks about appreciation.

Taking to Instagram, Alia penned a special appreciation post for her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia shared a picture where both Alia and shaheen can be seen giving a million-dollar smile to the camera. The picture is from Alia's recent Maldives holiday.

Sharing the picture, Alia captioned the image, "Sister appreciation post. I love you, Shaheen Bhatt. You make everything better."

Take a look at Alia's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The picture garnered one million like and more than 2 thousand comments. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart emojis. Apart from fans, Alia and Shaheen's mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan commented on the post with loved-up emojis.

This is not the first time when the Bhatt sisters have given their fans sisters goals. Earlier, Shaheen shared a birthday post for Alia where Shaheen is lifting up Alia in her arms.

Sharing the picture, Shaheen penned a heartwarming post for Shaheen and wrote, "My best friend, my baby girl, my everything. There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey. I’m so proud of you. Of the person, you’re evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be."

She added, "We call you sunshine because you are - dazzling, life-affirming, and unfiltered. I hope the light in you continues to grow brighter and illuminate all of our lives always. I love you so much. Happy Birthday."

Take a look at Shaheen's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Recently, Alia celebrated her 29th birthday in the Maldives. Taking to Instagram Alia shared a video from the island country and left all her fans in complete awe.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen