New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, promised forever to each other by tying the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony. Hours later of the wedding, the couple made a grand public appearance, and oh boy! the couple looked absolutely adorable together. Several pictures of Alia and Ranbir have been floating over the internet, and these photos are being shared by the couple's family and friends. Alia Bhatt herself shared a bunch of stunning pictures with Ranbir and their fans clearly cannot keep calm.

On Saturday, Alia again gave her fans the treat they needed as she shared a set of pictures from her Mehndi ceremony, where the entire clan was seen enjoying every bit of the wedding. The first picture shows Ranbir and Alia involved in a romantic dance, whereas the second picture showed Alia with her girl gang. All the pictures shared by the actress are winning hearts on the internet.

Sharing the picture, Alia penned down a special note and expressed her feelings about her Mehndi function. Alia wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these," and dropped a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Alia here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The wedding festivities started on April 13, with Ganesh Puja taking place at Ranbir's Vastu residency. Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, officially confirmed Ranbir and Alia's wedding date on the night of April 13.

Meanwhile, on work front, Alia and Ranbir's much-anticipated film Brahmastra will hit the big screen this year on September 9. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen