Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress, Accepts Ranbir Kapoor’s Best Actor Trophy At Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is currently on an acting break as she is focusing on her post-maternity phase and spending more time with her daughter Raha with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the actor was spotted on the red carpet for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Mumbai.

The celebrated Bollywood star attended the award ceremony wearing a gorgeous white embroidered saree, paired up with minimal accessories and makeup. The actress won the Best Actress award at the event for her bold and power-packed performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' playing the role of an s*x worker turned mafia don.

Alia also accepted her husband Ranbir Kapoor's award as the actor won the Best Actor award at the event for his performance in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra.' As Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with promotions of his upcoming film opposite Shraddha Kapoor, in 'Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.'

Accepting the award, she gave an update about Ranbir Kapoor's busy schedule and happily swiped the stage with a grinning smile. The 'Darlings' actress also updated a picture with her trophy from the night on her Instagram story, posing in an adorable selfie with the trophy, and added a heart and moon emoticon.

Talking about Alia Bhatt's work commitments, the actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, titled, 'Jee Le Zara.'