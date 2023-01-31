Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan To Collaborate In Movie; SOTY Co-Stars Looking For A Project That Suits Them Both

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt recently attended an event together in Mumbai. During the event, Varun shared a major update about the duo coming together for a film. He said that they are still looking for a project that suits them both. Ahead of their new movie, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan would be performing at the awards ceremony.

According to Hindustan Times, Alia said at the event, "I'm quite nervous since it has been a while since I've performed on stage. I've not had that stage show performance adrenaline in a very long time." The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress further stated that she couldn't recall when she was last seen on stage.

Varun then joked, "I'm very busy, I just had a baby. Honestly, I think working with Alia is like that one time when I'm always on my toes. She always keeps me on my A-game. Any discussions which happen about creatively coming together, it always has to be the best. It has to be something that she and I love and we feel we don't disappoint the audience. It's an active discussion. The only reason it's taking so much time is that we are also looking out for something best suited for us."

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were last seen together in Kalank (2019). The duo made their acting debut with Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Their other movies also include Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi which was a blockbuster.