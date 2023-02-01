Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Comment On Pathaan's Massive Success, Call It 'The Biggest Blockbuster Of Indian Cinema'

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan recently commented on the box office success of Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan, describing it as "possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema".

During a press conference at the 2023 Zee Cine awards on Tuesday, Alia also addressed the film breaking the box office record of Brahmastra while Varun responded to the boycott trend that Pathaan faced prior to its release.

Alia Bhatt commented on the success of Pathaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra, stating that artists don't have a lot of aggression and that they are grateful for the opportunity to work and live their dream.

She said, "I don't think we have so much aggression in us like that. We are very grateful to be working and living our dream on a day-to-day basis. And we believe that we belong to the audience and the audience can say whatever they want about us. As long as we are entertaining them we will do our very best."

Speaking about Pathaan she also said, "We feel very very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. I think everybody should definitely clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that yahi hota rahe (this should continue happening)."

Responding to a reporter's comment that Pathaan broke Brahmastra's record, Alia added, "Every film should break every film's record. I am very happy with that."

Alia's last release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, was helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy and gathered positive responses from the audience. It minted over Rs 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

Varun, on the other hand, stated that the public's support for Pathaan proves that people are only interested in good entertainment and therefore, there is no need to pay attention to boycott trends.

He said, "I don't want to talk about it. Why should we give so much importance to it? If people are liking it (Pathaan), then be happy. We should not discuss much about it. The collections are speaking about the reach of Indian cinema, of Hindi cinema. And when you have some of the biggest stars of this country in Pathaan, be it Shah Rukh sir, Salman bhai, Deepika Padukone and John, you are giving the audience what they want and that's entertainment."

Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films and stars an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, among others. The spy thriller was released on January 25 and has been a massive success, earning a gross of Rs 591 crore worldwide in just six days.