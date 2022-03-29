New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently made her South film industry debut with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The movie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles while it also features Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. Anyhow, despite the film being a mega-blockbuster at Box Office, Alia Bhatt isn't quite happy with the brief screen space she has been allotted in the final cut of 'RRR'.

Reacting to the same, Alia Bhatt has apparently deleted a few posts related to 'RRR' from her Instagram feed. She has also unfollowed SS Rajamouli on Instagram. It must be also noted that Alia Bhatt, who was spotted publicizing 'RRR' before its postponement, had gone inactive during the second leg of RRR's promotional campaign, except for one big event.

As per IANS, It is still too early to draw any conclusions but it is true that Rajamouli failed to pen the best of characters for Alia Bhatt in 'RRR', if her stardom across Bollywood is to be considered. So, no wonder even the actress is upset.

Meanwhile, RRR has reached Rs 500 crore worldwide gross box office collection on the third day of its release. The movie has shattered every box office record there is in India. Earlier on the opening day, RRR became India's Biggest Opener with Rs 223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide.

Starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson and helmed by SS Rajamouli the movie was released on March 25.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, the actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi sweeping off all the praise for her versatility. On the work front, the Bollywood star has currently wrapped up the shoot of her much-awaited movie 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Darlings in her kitty.

Posted By: Ashita Singh