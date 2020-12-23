Alia Bhatt has a surprising reply for all her fans who are waiting for her and Ranbir Kapoor's impending wedding.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's bubbly couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in news once again in regards to their marriage rumours. Ever since the couple indirectly approved their relationship, rumours have been doing rounds that they might get married soon. Alia who is going to share screen space with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been dating the actor for more than two years now.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kalank actress finally responded to the rumours of her impending wedding with Tamasha actor and well, to everyone's surprise, she has given a contradicting statement. Yes, you read it right! the 27-year-old actress has declined the rumours and said that currently she is only married to her work.

“When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I’m going to get married? You know I’m only 25 years old, and I think it’s too soon to get married right now.”

Earlier, ETimes in August reported that the couple has decided to tie the nuptial knot in 2020 due to their work commitments, however, now it seems the duo have a change of hearts and keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic they have extended their wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently returned from Hyderabad after wrapping her part for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead. Now, again she will be joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi, one of the highly anticipated films of 2021.

Whereas on the other hand, Ranbir has also completed the shooting of Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. In this film, he will be seen essaying double role, Shamshera and his father.

Also, the duo will be soon seen in Ayan Mukerji's most anticipated film Brahmastra in 2021. As per reports, the film was supposed to hit the silver screens this month, however, owing to the pandemic, makers have once again pushed the dates forward.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv