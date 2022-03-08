New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Basking on the success of her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'. The film will be helmed by Tom Harper, from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Harper is known for directing the super hit Netflix series Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy.

In her debut project in the West, Bhatt, who is receiving critical acclaim for her latest Hindi release "Gangubai Kathiawadi", will be starring alongside "Wonder Woman" actor Gal Gadot and "Belfast" actor Jamie Dornan. The film is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers.

According to the official logline, the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset. However, details about Alia Bhatt's character are currently under wraps. Last year, Alia Bhatt had signed up with William Morris Endeavour (WME), an American talent agency, to pursue her career in the West.

Netflix India announced Bhatt's casting on its official Twitter handle. "Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!) that @aliaabhatt is going to be starring in Heart of Stone, an International spy thriller along with @gal_gadot and @jamiedornan,” the post read.

Sharing the good news with her fans, Alia Bhatt retweeted the post by Netflix with a "folded hands" emoji. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot has already started shooting for Heart of Stone. She had shared a glimpse of her look from the film's sets recently.

Talking about Alia Bhatt's work front, the actress is currently celebrating the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also starring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the kitty.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan