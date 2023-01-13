Alia Bhatt To Host Lavish Party For 'RRR' Team After 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Big At Golden Globes 2023: Report

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli-directorial 'RRR' has been creating waves all across the globe. The movie's song Naatu Naatu won big at the Global Globes Awards 2023. The song was announced as the winner in the Best Song category at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Now, Alia Bhatt, who also played a special cameo in RRR, is elated about the film's success.

If the reports in BollywoodLife are to be believed, the actress is all set to throw a lavish party for the stars of RRR Ram Charan and NTR Jr as well as SS Rajamouli and the entire cast and crew members of the acclaimed film. Though Alia Bhatt has a small role in Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer movie, it garnered a lot of praise from fans as well as critics.

According to the reports, the new mommy has also bagged another film with SS Rajamouli where she will be seen opposite South superstar Mahesh Babu.

'Naatu Naatu' is without a doubt one of the songs that, globally, characterised 2022. Recently, during his acceptance speech at Golden Globes, composer MM Keeravani said, "Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife."

"It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words," he further noted.