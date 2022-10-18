Alia Bhatt To Deliver Her Baby In November End; Check Inside Details

ALIA BHATT and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy in June this year through social media. The actress had an eventful year this year as she had four back-to-back movie releases and the films have been successful.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Alia will soon welcome her baby in November end or December first week. Moreover, the Kapoor family has reportedly enrolled Alia's name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.

Alia Bhatt recently shared pictures from her baby show and she can be seen enjoying the function with her family. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Just Love".

Alia looked beautiful in a yellow ethnic suit and completed her look with a maangtika, necklace and earrings. She kept her makeup look simple and looked lovely with glowing skin.

Recently, she also launched her maternity wear and announced the news on social media. "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity wear. I don't think anyone will ask why :) But let me tell you anyway,” read Alia’s post.

She further added, “It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful.” “Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?” the star added.

“So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks'. What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and Heart Of Stone.