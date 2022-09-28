Alia Bhatt To Be Honoured With Time100 Impact Awards In Singapore

ALIA BHATT is currently basking in the success of her latest superhero film 'Brahmastra'. Apart from Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Alia gave back-to-back hits in 2022 which include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Darlings. The actress has added another feather to her cap as she has been announced as a recipient of the Time100 Impact Awards.

Alia announced the news on social media on Tuesday and shared a screengrab of the article. The article is titled 'Alia Bhatt Acts Like a Modern Woman-Flaws And All'.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Tadaaaa" along with heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi's co-star Shantanu Maheshwari also commented on the post.

Talking about the image of a modern woman in society, Alia Bhatt told the Times, "We have a certain societal norm in which we have to be put together, we have to be right, we have to be quiet, we have to be simple, we have to be soft-spoken, we have to be well-dressed."

She added, "We have to be so many things. Just bringing everything: the vulnerability, the jealousy, the lows, the highs, the real things that we are afraid of even thinking. If you bring that to the forefront on the big screen, then the person watching you from the audience will feel like, ‘OK, I’m not the only one.’”

The Time100 Impact Awards will take place at National Gallery Singapore on October 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. She will be seen in the second and third instalments of the Brahmastra franchise.

She recently unveiled the first look of her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone' at the Netflix global fan event 'Tudum 2022'. The movie will release on Netflix in 2023 and also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead role.