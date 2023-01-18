Alia Bhatt To Announce Something New Soon? Fans Play Guessing Game After Seeing Her Insta Post

Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most successful actors in 2022 with back-to-back four blockbusters on OTT and theatres. Seems like the Brahmastra star will soon announce something new and has made her fans excited with her latest Instagram post.

Alia took to Instagram and posted a beautiful picture with a flower with the caption, "2.0, Stay Tuned."

As soon as Alia posted the picture, fans started playing a guessing game trying to figure out the new announcement. Some fans wrote that Alia might be winning an award for her performances, while some fans guessed that Alia might be announcing a new film or a new brand.

Earlier, she posted some adorable pictures with her cat Edward on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "It’s a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat."

Alia has been taking a break from work to focus on her newborn daughter and will reportedly start working in March 2023. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the movie will release on April 28, 2023.

Announcing the release date, director Karan Johar wrote, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

He added, "It's that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

She will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone', which will release on Netflix in 2023.